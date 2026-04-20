BoomCraft - Vertical

Ignite your brand in a vibrant voxel world with an explosive logo reveal. This vertical 3D motion graphics template blends energetic pacing, bold extruded titles, and a dramatic particle blast to deliver maximum impact. Perfect for gaming channels and creators, it’s ideal as an intro or outro, and equally at home in Stories and Reels. Easily customize the logo, headline, colors, audio track, and sound effects to match your identity. With a centered layout, cinematic depth of field, and earth‑tone palette, your logo becomes the hero in seconds—ready to grab attention and keep viewers hooked.