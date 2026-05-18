Counter Zone - Square

Build hype before you go live with a high‑impact FPS starting soon screen. This cinematic, gaming‑themed template combines explosive transitions, thick smoke, bold grunge headlines and a central logo area to lock in your brand. Photorealistic first‑person visuals, weapons and a planted device set the tone for esports streams and competitive matches. Easily edit the key headlines, type on the device display, colors and fonts to match your identity. Perfect for Twitch, YouTube, and esports broadcasts that demand energy, clarity, and style—drop in your details and you’re ready to start.