Youtube intro for cooking channel
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DBD Nightblade - Original - Poster image

DBD Nightblade

00:13 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 images · 2 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
Intro
Horror
Logo animation
Gaming
Title sequence
8exports
rating
Set the tone for your next horror or survival gaming video with a gritty, suspenseful intro. This template pairs bold center titles with blood-smeared textures, drifting particles, and a dramatic logo reveal. Easily customize text, colors, and fonts, toggle blood visibility, fine‑tune particle intensity, and drop in your own logo. Two background placeholders and audio slots give you control over atmosphere and impact. Designed for game intros, trailers, and channel branding, the dark, grunge aesthetic and weapon accents deliver instant tension and style.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us