DBD Nightblade

Set the tone for your next horror or survival gaming video with a gritty, suspenseful intro. This template pairs bold center titles with blood-smeared textures, drifting particles, and a dramatic logo reveal. Easily customize text, colors, and fonts, toggle blood visibility, fine‑tune particle intensity, and drop in your own logo. Two background placeholders and audio slots give you control over atmosphere and impact. Designed for game intros, trailers, and channel branding, the dark, grunge aesthetic and weapon accents deliver instant tension and style.