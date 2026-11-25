Wrap your music in holiday magic with a cozy, square Christmas visualizer. A glowing tree, Santa silhouette, and gentle snowfall set a festive stage while an audio spectrum and reactive text dance to your track. Perfect for releases, teasers, playlists, and social posts, it blends warmth and atmosphere with clean, centered design. Customize cover art, titles, and spectrum style to match any genre and brand. Bring winter vibes to your song and captivate listeners with a refined, celebratory look.