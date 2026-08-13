Third Eye Pulse - Square

Bring your music to life with a striking audio‑reactive visualizer. A glowing eye within a triangle anchors a circular spectrum that pulses to your track, enhanced by neon glows, glitch distortion, smoke bursts and drifting particles. Tailor colors, typography and spectrum style to match your brand and sound. Designed for square posts, this energetic, mysterious aesthetic suits EDM, hip‑hop, synthwave and more. Perfect for single drops, promos and channel artwork. Drop in your audio and craft a captivating visual identity in minutes.