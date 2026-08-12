Third Eye Pulse - Vertical

Transform your track with a striking vertical music visualizer. A glowing triangular eye, circular spectrum and glitch transitions pulse to your audio, filling the frame with neon, psychedelic energy. Designed for stories and reels, it blends dark moody backdrops, radiant halos and smoky ambience for an energetic, mysterious vibe. Customize spectrum style, colors, fonts and text to brand your release. Perfect for teasers, singles and artist promos—just add your song and render.