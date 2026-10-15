Volt Runner - Square

Electrify your track with a bold, synthwave-inspired music visualizer. A retro‑futuristic 3D car speeds down a neon‑lit highway while a responsive waveform line and spectrum pulse to your beat. Lightning effects, wet road reflections, and subtle VHS-style texture amplify the mood. Customize spectrum styles, colors, and visual accents to match your sound and brand. Perfect for electronic, outrun, and high‑energy music across social feeds, this square visualizer keeps your logo and titles front and center for maximum impact.