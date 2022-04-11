Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Wind Logo Dispersion - Original - Poster image

Wind Logo Dispersion

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Particles
Cinematic
1.4Kexports
rating
Give your brand a cinematic lift with a wind‑driven particle logo reveal. This minimal, elegant logo animation features atmospheric dust and a moody fade, perfect for intros, outros, and social posts. Simply drop in your logo, pick your colors, and add an optional tagline or URL. The centered composition and refined motion focus attention on your brand while the gentle disintegration effect adds intrigue. Designed to look great across formats, it’s an easy way to create a memorable, professional identity sting in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us