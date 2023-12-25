Dazzle Glitch Slideshow

Build a punchy promo with a modern glitch aesthetic. This energetic stomp slideshow blends bold kinetic typography, RGB split and distortion, letterbox framing, and gritty textures. Drop in your clips, headlines, and colors to craft a high-impact opener or teaser that keeps attention from the first frame to the final logo. Perfect for brand highlights, events, reels, and fast-paced edits where style and momentum matter. No complex setup—just customize text, swap media, tune colors, and render a head-turning cut.