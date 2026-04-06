Halftone Hero

Turn your footage into a punchy comic‑book opener. This template features authentic panels, pop‑art starbursts, halftone textures and playful speech balloons, all driven by energetic motion. Drop in your photos or clips, edit headlines, tweak colors and fonts, and finish with a strong logo reveal. Ideal for YouTube intros, trailers, event teasers and creative promos, it blends cartoon stylization with bold typography to command attention. Get the classic graphic‑novel look in minutes and make your story leap off the page.