Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Halftone Hero - Original - Poster image

Halftone Hero

00:27 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Comic book
Intro
Title sequence
Comic panel
Comic burst
9exports
rating
Turn your footage into a punchy comic‑book opener. This template features authentic panels, pop‑art starbursts, halftone textures and playful speech balloons, all driven by energetic motion. Drop in your photos or clips, edit headlines, tweak colors and fonts, and finish with a strong logo reveal. Ideal for YouTube intros, trailers, event teasers and creative promos, it blends cartoon stylization with bold typography to command attention. Get the classic graphic‑novel look in minutes and make your story leap off the page.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us