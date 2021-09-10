Abstract Glass Logo
00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
1.2Kexports
Give your brand a refined entrance with a clean, minimal logo animation built from abstract glass facets. A smooth slice reveal assembles your mark with glossy reflections and subtle flares, then settles into a centered logo and tagline hold—ideal for intros and outros. Customize logo and tagline, fine‑tune light and flare colors, and achieve a polished 3D look without fuss. The faceted surface and elegant motion work across tech, creative, and corporate brands alike, delivering a crisp, contemporary identity moment in seconds.
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