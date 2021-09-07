Clean Glassy Logo

Reveal your brand with a clean, minimalist logo animation featuring elegant glassmorphism, ripple waves, and subtle light flares. This polished ident is perfect for intros and outros, pairing smooth, fluid motion with tasteful highlights. Easily replace the logo and add a short tagline, fine-tune highlight colors, and sync your own audio. The centered layout and refined finishing touches ensure your mark takes the spotlight on any channel. Ideal for brands seeking a modern, elegant, and glossy reveal with calm, professional pacing.