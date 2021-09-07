Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Clean Glassy Logo - Original - Poster image

Clean Glassy Logo

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
Ripple rings
1.7Kexports
rating
Reveal your brand with a clean, minimalist logo animation featuring elegant glassmorphism, ripple waves, and subtle light flares. This polished ident is perfect for intros and outros, pairing smooth, fluid motion with tasteful highlights. Easily replace the logo and add a short tagline, fine-tune highlight colors, and sync your own audio. The centered layout and refined finishing touches ensure your mark takes the spotlight on any channel. Ideal for brands seeking a modern, elegant, and glossy reveal with calm, professional pacing.
Shoeeb profile image
Shoeeb
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Shoeeb
Elegant Glossy 2
By motionaceh
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:07
Elegant Glossy 2 Theme 04 theme video
Clean Logo Reveal
By LuisBranco
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:07
Clean Logo Reveal Original theme video
Corporate Glass Logo
By Shoeeb
Edit
2K
00:06
Corporate Glass Logo Original theme video
Clean Ripples Corporate Logo
By Mr.Rabbit
Edit
00:08
Clean Ripples Corporate Logo Original theme video
Minimal Logo Reveal
By Mr.Rabbit
Edit
00:08
Minimal Logo Reveal Original theme video
Clean Logo Reveal
By EnjoystX
Edit
2K
00:06
Clean Logo Reveal Original theme video
Elegant Ripple
By d3luxxxe
Edit
00:08
Elegant Ripple Original theme video
Crystal Emblem Unveil
By thundermotion2021
Edit
4K
00:08
Crystal Emblem Unveil Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us