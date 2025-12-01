Try for free
Christmas Magic Intro

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
6-15s
Landscape
Boxes & Bags
Tree
Holidays
Light
Particles
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Christmas Magic Intro - Original - Poster image
Smaille profile image
Created by Smaille
11exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Bring the magic of the festive season to your content with our enchanting Christmas Magic Intro animation. With flying gifts, vibrant ornaments, and golden lettering, your greeting unveils itself in a reveal that's as heartwarming as the holidays. Tailor the template with your logo, custom text, and colors to send a message that truly sparkles. Perfect for seasonal promos and social media cheer!
Similar templates
Best of Smaille
Christmas Greeting Original theme video
Christmas Greeting
Edit
By Smaille
12s
2
4
9
Step into a sparkling yuletide scene with our Christmas Greeting reveal template, perfect for a cozy and memorable brand reveal. Your logo emerges amid festive decorations and gleaming lights, conveying a heartfelt holiday message. Fully customizable with your own text, colors, and logo, this template is your gateway to creating a video that captures the spirit of Christmas and enhances your digital presence.
Magical New Year Present Original theme video
Magical New Year Present
Edit
By MotionBank21
9s
4
2
10
Present your brand in a season of celebrations with our Magical New Year Present template. A gift that truly keeps on giving, this template reveals your logo amidst a luminous display of holiday cheer. Customize to your heart's content with festive colors and messages to make your New Year promotion or greeting shine brightly.
Christmas Tree Greeting Original theme video
Christmas Tree Greeting
Edit
By bbpixel
12s
6
3
6
Christmas Tree Greeting is a festive and elegant animation. Featuring a magical Christmas tree, dancing particles, fireworks explosion, and snowy atmosphere - it is a perfect way to wish something nice to your family, friends, business partners, colleagues, and customers.
Holiday Pop Up Original theme video
Holiday Pop Up
Edit
By d3luxxxe
12s
21
4
5
Create a branded video greeting card for Christmas and show your brand is about more than just business.
Christmas Tree Delight Originall theme video
Christmas Tree Delight
Edit
By MissMotion
15s
6
3
15
Introducing a magical way to showcase your brand with our Christmas Tree Delight template! This captivating experience is perfect for YouTube intros, Facebook videos, and more. This holiday-inspired reveal will enchant your audience with festive flair, making it ideal for promotions or celebratory messages. Customize it with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a video that sparkles with seasonal spirit.
Festive Holiday Reveal Original theme video
Festive Holiday Reveal
Edit
By hushahir
7s
2
3
10
Introduce your brand with a jolly twist using our Festive Holiday Reveal template. Wrapped presents, a golden ornament, and a festive wreath bring the holiday spirit while unveiling your logo. It's perfect for adding a seasonal touch to your intros or standing alone to spread the cheer. Customize with your text and brand colors to create a memorable experience this holiday season.
Partnership Elegant Christmas Balls Original theme video
Partnership Elegant Christmas Balls
Edit
By MotionBank21
14s
4
4
13
Celebrate the season with the timeless charm of our Partnership Elegant Christmas Balls template. Delicate ornaments dance gracefully, setting the perfect festive tone for your logo or message reveal. Ideal for holiday promotions, heartfelt greetings, or event announcements, this template exudes sophistication and warmth. Customize the colors, text, and design to match your brand or personal style, creating a video that radiates holiday cheer and elegance. Perfect for making a lasting impression this Christmas!
Elegant Christmas Balls Original theme video
Elegant Christmas Balls
Edit
By MotionBank21
14s
4
3
12
Celebrate the season with the timeless charm of our Elegant Christmas Balls template. Delicate ornaments dance gracefully, setting the perfect festive tone for your logo or message reveal. Ideal for holiday promotions, heartfelt greetings, or event announcements, this template exudes sophistication and warmth. Customize the colors, text, and design to match your brand or personal style, creating a video that radiates holiday cheer and elegance. Perfect for making a lasting impression this Christmas!
