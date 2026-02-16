Sketch Blueprint Reveal

Showcase your brand with a refined logo animation that unfolds from a photoreal drafting desk. A paper sheet rolls out, blueprint grid and measurements appear, and hand-drawn lines sketch your mark before it transforms into a polished 3D logo with a subtle reflection sweep. Smooth camera drift, tasteful depth of field and a clean centered layout culminate with a customizable tagline. Ideal as an intro or outro, this elegant, photorealistic 3D motion graphics template highlights craftsmanship and precision while staying minimal and brand-focused. Easily adjust colors and make it uniquely yours.