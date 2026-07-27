Collage Crest

Showcase your brand with a clean, modern logo animation built on a beautifully arranged photo wall. This minimal design assembles square image tiles into a cohesive mosaic before transitioning to a centered logo and short text line. Customize with your own images, logo, colors, and font to match any brand. Smooth, staggered tile motion and subtle fades keep attention on your visuals without distractions. Ideal for intros and outros across social, YouTube, presentations, or campaigns, this versatile template delivers a polished, professional identity in seconds.