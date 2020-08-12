Corporate Promo Opener

Launch your brand with a clean, modern corporate opener. This versatile promo blends bold titles, smooth sliding panels, and stylish split-screen moments to introduce your message with impact. Customize text, swap imagery, and refine fonts and colors to match your brand. The two-column layout keeps information clear and professional, while elegant motion maintains a polished tone for presentations, ads, and social videos. Finish with your logo and website for a complete branded intro. Ideal for corporate marketing, company overviews, and product highlights.