Minimal Quotes 1
00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
52exports
Elevate your content with a minimalist quote title designed for clarity and impact. This transparent overlay features clean geometry, smooth motion, and refined typography to spotlight your words. Perfect for social media, YouTube, educational content, and presentations, it pairs beautifully with any footage or color scheme. Quickly customize fonts, element and text colors, and your quote lines to create polished results in seconds. The centered composition and subtle animations ensure readability while keeping the focus on your message.
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