Minimal Quotes 3

Elevate your content with a clean, minimal quote title. This transparent speech-bubble overlay delivers elegant typography, subtle motion, and a polished, professional look. Perfect for social videos, presentations, and educational content, it keeps the focus on your words while blending seamlessly with footage. Quickly customize fonts and colors to match your brand, then export a refined quote card that works in a variety of contexts. Designed for clarity and readability, this versatile motion title helps your message land with style.