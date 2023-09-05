Minimal Quotes 2
00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
99exports
Elevate your messaging with a refined quote title overlay. This minimal, elegant design features layered speech-bubble panels and prominent quotation marks, perfect for impactful statements. With a transparent background, it sits neatly over any footage. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and present quotes for social media, educational content, YouTube videos, or presentations. Smooth, unobtrusive motion keeps attention on your words while maintaining a polished, professional look.
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