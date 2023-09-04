Minimal Quotes 5
00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
74exports
Elevate your videos with a clean, elegant quote title overlay. This minimal motion title features smooth slide-in animation, a centered layout, and a large quotation-mark motif for instant impact. With a transparent background, it layers seamlessly over footage. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand or narrative. Ideal for intros, outros, social media posts, tutorials, and presentations, this versatile template delivers professional polish without distraction.
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