Minimal Quotes 6

Elevate your content with a refined quote title designed for clarity and impact. This transparent overlay features a centered square card, clean typography, and a smooth circular reveal with a subtle underline accent. Customize two text fields, choose your fonts, and adjust colors to match your brand. The calm, minimal motion suits educational videos, social posts, reels, and presentations. Use it to highlight a quote, testimonial, or statement without distracting from your footage. Simple, elegant, and versatile—create polished titles in minutes and keep your audience focused on your message.