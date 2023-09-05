Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimal Quotes 6 - Original - Poster image

Minimal Quotes 6

00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Quotes
Square shape
Flat design
36exports
rating
Elevate your content with a refined quote title designed for clarity and impact. This transparent overlay features a centered square card, clean typography, and a smooth circular reveal with a subtle underline accent. Customize two text fields, choose your fonts, and adjust colors to match your brand. The calm, minimal motion suits educational videos, social posts, reels, and presentations. Use it to highlight a quote, testimonial, or statement without distracting from your footage. Simple, elegant, and versatile—create polished titles in minutes and keep your audience focused on your message.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us