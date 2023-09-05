Minimal Quotes 4
00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
33exports
Present your words with style using this minimal quote title. A clean chat-bubble card animates smoothly into a centered layout, perfect for pull quotes, testimonials, captions, and section openers. The transparent overlay drops seamlessly onto any footage. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand and keep the focus on the message. Ideal for social media, educational videos, YouTube content, and presentations, this elegant motion title brings clarity and polish to every quote.
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