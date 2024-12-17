Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Stylish Lower Third 2 - Original - Poster image

Stylish Lower Third 2

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
Outline reveal
Bold
Digital banner
130exports
rating
Give your videos a polished edge with a clean, transparent lower third. This minimal overlay pairs a compact label panel with bold, readable name text, perfect for interviews, reports, streams, and social content. Smooth line and outline reveals bring motion without distraction, while a duotone palette keeps branding crisp. Customize fonts and colors to match your identity, then drop the overlay onto any footage for instant professionalism. Ideal for YouTube, livestreams, corporate edits, sports recaps, and more.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us