Stylish Lower Third 2

Give your videos a polished edge with a clean, transparent lower third. This minimal overlay pairs a compact label panel with bold, readable name text, perfect for interviews, reports, streams, and social content. Smooth line and outline reveals bring motion without distraction, while a duotone palette keeps branding crisp. Customize fonts and colors to match your identity, then drop the overlay onto any footage for instant professionalism. Ideal for YouTube, livestreams, corporate edits, sports recaps, and more.