Stylish Lower Third 5

Give your videos a professional edge with a clean, transparent lower third. This minimal, flat design features geometric accents and a smooth outline reveal for a polished look. Simply edit the two text lines, pick your fonts, and match colors to your brand. The centered banner with a circular ring keeps names, roles, or short titles clear and readable without distracting from your footage. Ideal for interviews, presentations, events, and content creators who want a modern, unobtrusive title overlay that’s quick to customize and easy to reuse across projects.