Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Stylish Lower Third 5 - Original - Poster image

Stylish Lower Third 5

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
Rounded rectangle
Outline reveal
Flat design
13exports
rating
Give your videos a professional edge with a clean, transparent lower third. This minimal, flat design features geometric accents and a smooth outline reveal for a polished look. Simply edit the two text lines, pick your fonts, and match colors to your brand. The centered banner with a circular ring keeps names, roles, or short titles clear and readable without distracting from your footage. Ideal for interviews, presentations, events, and content creators who want a modern, unobtrusive title overlay that’s quick to customize and easy to reuse across projects.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us