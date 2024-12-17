Stylish Lower Third 6

Give your videos a professional edge with a sleek, transparent lower third. This minimal design pairs bold typography with subtle accent bars, creating a modern, readable nameplate that suits interviews, reports, sports coverage, and presentations. Smooth kinetic typography and slide-in motion make your titles feel dynamic without distracting from your content. Easily customize names, roles, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Ideal for YouTube, livestreams, and corporate videos, this lower third helps you present information clearly and stylishly.