Stylish Lower Third 8

Give your videos a polished, professional touch with a clean lower third. This transparent overlay features a modern two-line title and a sliding accent bar in a minimal, flat design. It’s perfect for names, roles, stats, or quick info across interviews, vlogs, streams, and corporate content. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. The smooth slide-in motion keeps the focus on your footage while delivering crystal-clear identification. Fast to edit and versatile to use, this lower third boosts clarity and style on any project.