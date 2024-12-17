Stylish Lower Third 4

Elevate your edits with a sleek, transparent lower third designed for clarity and impact. This minimalist overlay combines bold typography with a geometric accent bar and smooth, staggered slide-in animation. Customize headline and subtitle text, swap fonts, and match brand colors in seconds. Ideal for interviews, reports, sports recaps, livestreams, vlogs, and corporate videos, it stays readable over a wide range of footage. Drop it over your timeline and keep attention where it matters—on your content—while adding a polished, professional finish.