Stylish Lower Third 7
00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
156exports
Give your videos a professional edge with a sleek, transparent lower third. This minimal design pairs bold typography with kinetic motion for clear, modern on-screen identification. Customize fonts, colors, and text to fit your brand and use it across interviews, reports, events, or social content. A crisp accent bar adds focus while the clean layout ensures legibility over any background. Perfect for creators and teams who want a fast, stylish overlay that looks great everywhere.
Pack (8)
Similar templates
Best of teammotion