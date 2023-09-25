Slick Sales Promo 1

Drive sales with a clean, eye-catching lower third designed for product promos. This transparent overlay pairs a rounded image card with bold titles and a clear price badge, all animated with smooth, minimal motion. Perfect for e-commerce ads, catalog highlights, and social promos, it keeps your message focused and on-brand. Easily customize colors, fonts, media, and text to match your storefront or campaign. The vibrant, modern layout ensures your product stands out over any footage—fast to edit, powerful on screen.