Slick Sales Promo 4

Showcase your product with a bold, minimal overlay built for sales. This transparent promo lower third features a centered media panel, striking headlines, and pill-style labels for offers and pricing. Clean geometry and smooth motion keep attention on your product while call-outs highlight key details. Easily customize text, colors, and fonts to match your brand and drop it over any footage for ads, promos, and e-commerce videos. Fast to edit, eye-catching in feed, and optimized for clear messaging.