Slick Sales Promo 3

Create eye‑catching product promos with a sleek, transparent lower third. This template showcases a rounded image frame, bold headline, supportive copy, and a clear price badge in a clean, minimal layout. Smooth slide‑ins and fluid motion keep attention on your offer without obscuring your footage. Easily swap your media, edit multiple text lines, and fine‑tune brand colors and fonts for a polished, professional result. Perfect for e‑commerce, sales highlights, and in‑video product callouts across social posts, ads, and streams.