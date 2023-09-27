Slick Sales Promo 5

Showcase products with a slick, transparent lower third built for sales and e-commerce. Drop in your image or video, edit bold headlines, add a subtitle, and highlight pricing with the integrated price tag. The minimal, modern design keeps focus on your product, while smooth slide-ins and pop-ins add professional polish for ads, streams, and social videos. Flexible color controls let you match your brand in seconds. Ideal as an overlay for promos, product highlights, and seasonal offers. Fast to edit and easy to reuse across campaigns.