Slick Sales Promo 2
00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
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Promote your offer with a sleek, minimal lower third built for e-commerce. Drop in your product image, set bold titles, and highlight the price with a clean pill badge. The transparent overlay sits neatly over any footage, keeping focus on your deal. Smooth, shape-morph reveals and flat design make it modern and eye-catching without clutter. Ideal for quick sales promos, social clips, and ad placements, it adapts to any brand with easy color and text customization.
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