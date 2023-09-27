Slick Sales Promo 2

Promote your offer with a sleek, minimal lower third built for e-commerce. Drop in your product image, set bold titles, and highlight the price with a clean pill badge. The transparent overlay sits neatly over any footage, keeping focus on your deal. Smooth, shape-morph reveals and flat design make it modern and eye-catching without clutter. Ideal for quick sales promos, social clips, and ad placements, it adapts to any brand with easy color and text customization.