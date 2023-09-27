Slick Sales Promo 6
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
209exports
Showcase products and offers with a sleek, transparent promo overlay. This minimal, bold motion title features a central media card, standout headline, supporting copy, and a pill-style price badge for instant clarity. Smooth slide-in animations and clean lines make it ideal for e-commerce videos, YouTube ads, and social posts. Easily customize text, colors, and media to match your brand and convert attention into clicks. Professional results in seconds.
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