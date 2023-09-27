Slick Sales Promo 7

Showcase your product in style with a sleek, transparent lower third. This minimal, flat design pairs a bold headline with a rounded media frame and a clear price badge for instant impact. Perfect for sales, ads, and e-commerce videos, it keeps attention on key details while staying elegant and unobtrusive. Customize fonts, colors, and the media slot to match your brand and campaign. The smooth, modern animation makes your message feel polished and professional across social videos, YouTube, and promos. Fast to edit, easy to repurpose—ideal for highlighting features, prices, and quick offers.