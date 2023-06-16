Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Soliders Tale - Original - Poster image

Soliders Tale

01:36 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 43 videos · 21 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Film Look
Photo album
Documentary
Historical
2.2Kexports
rating
Bring the past to life with a cinematic, documentary‑style photo album. This vintage war slideshow blends sepia film look, light leaks, and subtle dust for a moody, authentic atmosphere. Present dozens of images on paper pages with bordered photo prints, elegant handwritten titles, and thoughtful copy blocks. Smooth, top‑down camera drift and gentle fades keep the focus on your story, while wood, paper, and period props enrich the scene. Perfect for historical retrospectives, military tributes, and archival narratives—customize text, colors, and images to craft a powerful remembrance.
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
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Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us