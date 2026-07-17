Bring your brand to life with a punchy comic-book logo reveal. This energetic template smashes through the frame with shatter effects, starburst shapes, and halftone textures, landing on a crisp, centered logo and tagline. Bold, vibrant colors and dynamic slice transitions guarantee instant impact for intros and outros. Easily customize your logo, choose whether to keep original colors or recolor them, adjust stroke and accent hues, and set your tagline. Designed for creators who want a fast, eye‑catching brand hit, this template delivers a high‑energy pop‑art vibe that stands out on any platform.