The Blind Light of Inarius - Square

Bring mythic energy to your brand with a cinematic 3D intro that blends angelic wings of light, luminous lens effects, and bold headline reveals. This fantasy-driven title sequence finishes with a striking logo animation and tagline, ideal for intros and outros. Easily customize your text, logo, and glow colors, plus fine‑tune lensflare accents to match your identity. No footage required—just drop in your brand assets and go. Perfect for creators seeking a premium, heroic vibe for trailers, streams, promos, and more.