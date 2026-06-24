Youtube intro for cooking channel
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The Blind Light of Inarius - Square - Original - Poster image

The Blind Light of Inarius - Square

00:13 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
3D motion graphics
Title sequence
Fantasy
Logo animation
Cinematic
7exports
rating
Bring mythic energy to your brand with a cinematic 3D intro that blends angelic wings of light, luminous lens effects, and bold headline reveals. This fantasy-driven title sequence finishes with a striking logo animation and tagline, ideal for intros and outros. Easily customize your text, logo, and glow colors, plus fine‑tune lensflare accents to match your identity. No footage required—just drop in your brand assets and go. Perfect for creators seeking a premium, heroic vibe for trailers, streams, promos, and more.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us