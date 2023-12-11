Chromatic Title Typography 1
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.6Kexports
Add a punchy, modern motion title to your video with glitch styling and chromatic RGB split. This transparent overlay is ideal for intros, highlights, vlogs, and ads. Fine-tune fonts, sizes, and colors, switch on distortion and blur, and craft bold kinetic typography that stands out against any footage. Clean, minimal layout with a strong headline and supporting line delivers impact in seconds—fast to edit and render.
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