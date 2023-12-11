Chromatic Title Typography 5

Make your message pop with a bold kinetic title. This transparent motion title overlay blends RGB split, chromatic aberration, outline layers and glitch accents for instant impact. Customize fonts, sizes and spacing, toggle blur, chromatic and distort effects, and fine-tune colors for headline and subtitle. Use it as a punchy intro, social post opener, or a clean typographic cutaway in edits. The centered composition, stacked text moments and highlight bar draws focus and adds rhythm while keeping a modern, minimal feel.