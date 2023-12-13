Chromatic Title Typography 2

Create attention-grabbing titles with a slick glitch aesthetic. This transparent motion title features kinetic typography, chromatic aberration, RGB split edges and scan-style reveals for a bold, modern look. Tweak fonts, sizes, leading and colors, and toggle blur, chromatic and distort effects to suit your brand. Ideal for vlogs, YouTube intros, Instagram reels and fast-paced promos. The clean, minimal layout keeps the focus on your message while the energetic motion adds impact. Drop it over footage for an instant, professional title overlay.