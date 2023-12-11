Chromatic Title Typography 8

Make your headlines pop with a bold kinetic title sequence designed for modern content. This transparent overlay features striking chromatic aberration and RGB split accents, delivering a clean yet edgy look. Fast, energetic motion keeps viewers engaged while the minimalist layout focuses attention on your message. Customize text, fonts, and colors in seconds to fit vlogs, promos, and social videos. Perfect when you need crisp, readable titles with a subtle glitch vibe and high-impact presence.