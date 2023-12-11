Chromatic Title Typography 3

Make a statement with a bold kinetic title packed with glitch flair. This transparent overlay features energetic typography, RGB split and chromatic aberration for a striking digital look. Ideal for intros, outros, vlogs, promos and social clips, it’s easy to customize—adjust text, fonts and colors to match your brand. Smooth yet punchy motion keeps attention locked on your message while the clean black stage ensures maximum contrast on any background. Fast, flexible and modern, this motion title drops seamlessly into your timeline for instant impact.