Chromatic Title Typography 7

Make your message pop with a modern motion title built around bold kinetic typography and glitch aesthetics. This transparent overlay stacks three clean text bars with crisp, minimal design enhanced by RGB split and chromatic aberration. Perfect for intros, promos, vlogs, and social ads, it keeps focus on your words while delivering energetic, eye‑catching motion. Tweak fonts, sizes, leading, and brand colors, and toggle blur, chromatic, and distortion effects to match your style. Fast to customize and ready to drop over footage for instant impact.