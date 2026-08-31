Lumen Stag

Step into an enchanted forest and unveil your brand with a cinematic 3D logo animation. A glowing ribbon guides us across water and mossy stones to a radiant stag of swirling energy. The creature dissolves into neon light trails and subtle electricity that converge into a crisp, centered logo over a moody backdrop. This fantasy, atmospheric design blends light trails, particles, and rich dark tones for a premium, memorable ident. Simply drop in your logo, fine‑tune colors and audio, and deliver an intro or outro that feels both natural and magical.