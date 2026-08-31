Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Lumen Stag - Original - Poster image

Lumen Stag

00:20 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Fantasy
3D motion graphics
Glow
7exports
rating
Step into an enchanted forest and unveil your brand with a cinematic 3D logo animation. A glowing ribbon guides us across water and mossy stones to a radiant stag of swirling energy. The creature dissolves into neon light trails and subtle electricity that converge into a crisp, centered logo over a moody backdrop. This fantasy, atmospheric design blends light trails, particles, and rich dark tones for a premium, memorable ident. Simply drop in your logo, fine‑tune colors and audio, and deliver an intro or outro that feels both natural and magical.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us