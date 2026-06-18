Phantom Panther

Ignite your brand with a dramatic, cinematic reveal. This template unleashes a sprinting panther sculpted from swirling smoke and neon light trails, culminating in a bold, centered logo. The moody, dark backdrop, glowing accents, and smooth 3D motion create an epic opener or closer for any video. Customize colors for the creature, eyes, smoke, and logo to match your identity. Ideal for dynamic logo animations, intros, and outros, it delivers intensity, clarity, and unforgettable impact in seconds.