Jungle Slash

Bring your brand to life with a fierce, cinematic logo animation. A neon panther sprints through a moody forest, leaving glowing light trails before a dramatic claw-swipe and smoke reveal your logo and tagline. This high-impact 3D motion graphics opener blends dark, atmospheric visuals with neon glow for a powerful first impression. Perfect as an intro or outro, it features energetic pacing, slash transitions, and a centered hero logo. Easily customize your logo, text, colors, and audio to match your brand. Ideal for bold branding across YouTube, social media, and promos.