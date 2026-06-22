Clawstrike

Unleash your brand with a fierce, cinematic logo reveal. This dark, glow‑driven animation tears through the scene with three diagonal claw slashes, swirling smoke, and drifting embers for maximum impact. Ideal as an intro or outro, it pairs epic hits with a bold, horror‑tinged aesthetic. Customize the colors, logo, font, and tagline to fit your identity, and swap the music for any vibe. Whether you’re branding videos, streams, or promos, this powerful slice‑reveal template delivers unforgettable presence and instant recognition.