Plasma Halo

Ignite your brand with a striking neon energy portal that builds, swirls, and reveals your logo at center stage. This futuristic, glow‑driven logo animation features a dramatic radial build, atmospheric particles, and a smoky reveal for maximum impact. Perfect for intros and outros, it pairs epic motion with a dark, cosmic ambiance to command attention. Easily customize colors and soundtrack to match your identity while keeping the cinematic punch intact. Whether for tech, gaming, sci‑fi, or bold brand moments, this polished reveal delivers premium style and unforgettable presence.