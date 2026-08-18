Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Plasma Halo - Original - Poster image

Plasma Halo

00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glow
Intro
Futuristic
Outro
7exports
rating
Ignite your brand with a striking neon energy portal that builds, swirls, and reveals your logo at center stage. This futuristic, glow‑driven logo animation features a dramatic radial build, atmospheric particles, and a smoky reveal for maximum impact. Perfect for intros and outros, it pairs epic motion with a dark, cosmic ambiance to command attention. Easily customize colors and soundtrack to match your identity while keeping the cinematic punch intact. Whether for tech, gaming, sci‑fi, or bold brand moments, this polished reveal delivers premium style and unforgettable presence.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us