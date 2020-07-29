Urban Product Promo

Build stand-out vertical product promos in seconds. This modern, minimal design mixes bold typography, geometric accents and seamless slide transitions to spotlight your items, pricing and offers. Drop in product images, update headlines and a website/CTA, then fine‑tune colors and fonts to match your brand. Optimized for story placements, it keeps the pace energetic while staying clean and legible—ideal for sales, launches and e‑commerce campaigns. Get a polished, on-brand story ad without the hassle.